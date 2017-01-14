Kanika Kapoor can’t stop talking about Shakira and Lionel Messi. Here’s why

After a busy schedule last year where she sung as many as eleven songs including Da Da Dasse (Udta Punjab) and Beat Poe Booty (A Flying Jatt), London-based Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is currently on a holiday mode. On Thursday, when her pictures with Latin-American pop artist Shakira and Argentine footballer Lionel Messi and his partner, Antonella Roccuzzo, went viral on social media, it got everyone talking. While Indians fans back home started speculating if the singer is planning to collaborate with Shakira for a music video, Kanika told HT City, “I would love to but there was no such discussion.”

Kanika met Shakira in Barcelona at a common friend’s house. “It was a fun dinner with great food, good music and even better company. Shakira and I spoke about our babies. She is warm and friendly.”

She added, “(Also) I’ve known Antonella Roccuzzo (Messi’s fiancee) and she is a dear friend of mine. Through her, I’ve known Messi also for a while.”

Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.

On being asked about what all Shakira and Messi said about Bollywood and Indian music, Kanika shared, “We spoke about music and Shakira told me she loves the Sitar and Indian classical music. Both of them shared that they’ve heard so much about Indian food and it’s culture that they hope to visit India soon.”

Kanika became one of the most sought after names in the industry with songs such as Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2, 2014), Kamlee (Happy New Year, 2014), Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy, 2015) among several others. When asked to choose a Bollywood track if she had to made Shakira dance, Kanika quipped, “Maybe Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan or Beat Pe Booty. I think she’d look great in those songs. She is such a fabulous dancer.”

