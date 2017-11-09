Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover end fight: Hopefully, we should be back together, says Kapil

Almost nine months after their infamous fight, comedians Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma seem to have patched up and decided to start afresh. Reports claimed Thursday morning that Kapil plans to work on a TV show with Sunil soon.

A Mid Day report quoted Kapil as saying, “Sunil and I haven’t met in a long time, but we chat over messages. He is currently in Canada. As soon as he returns, we will meet up and discuss the possibility of a new show. Hopefully, we should be back together. The rest of the cast members are also ready to come on board.”

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Firangi, Kapil had opened up about the fight. “I had started treatment in Bangalore and had even started drinking a lot. I locked myself. I felt everyone hated me. It will take three more months to recover and currently I’m feeling a bit happy as I have expressed myself in front of him. I even texted Sunil and I wanted him to launch the trailer but he couldn’t come as he’s in Canada for his show,” he said.

Kapil experienced a rather a rough patch since March when he had a mid-air fight with Sunil where he reportedly threw a shoe at his co-actor. Kapil was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened. Though Kapil has publicly apologised, Sunil has since refused to work with him.

If the project materialises, it will be an interesting treat for their fans to watch the duo come back together onscreen. Kapil is in the midst of promotions for his upcoming film. Directed by Kapil’s childhood friend Rajiev Dhingra, Firangi also stars Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Aanjjan Srivastav, Jameel Khan and Vishal O Sharma. The film will release on November 24.

