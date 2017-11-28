Kapil Sharma condemns death threats against Deepika Padukone for Padmavati: Artists aren’t at fault

Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding Padmavati condemned the death threats being issued against the cast of the movie.

While talking to ANI, the stand-up comedian, who was in the national capital as part of Firangi promotions, said that those who are protesting against the film too have right to express their opinions, but death threats should not be given.

“Nobody has seen the Padmavati yet and I feel Censor Board is there is to look up into the matter. If there is anything objectable, then the board keeping in mind the sentiments of people, should remove it. I strongly condemn death threats given to artists. Artists are not at any fault, they just do their work, he said.

Kapil Sharma during a programme in New Delhi on Nov 27, 2017. (IANS)

The Kapil Sharma Show host added, “But everyone has the right to express their opinions. Those who feel that the film has hurt their sentiments, have the right to express their opinions but death threats should not be given.”

For the unversed, the supporters of Karni Sena announced a reward for beheading Padmavati’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film’s leading lady Deepika Padukone.

Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati has been in the eye of the storm following protests from various conservative groups over alleged tampering with historical facts, a contention which filmmaker Bhansali has denied repeatedly.

The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1, was deferred as the filmmakers were yet to procure a censor certificate.

