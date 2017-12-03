Kapil Sharma’s Firangi in trouble, earns only Rs 2.10 cr on first day

Kapil Sharma was hopeful about his new film Firangi’s box office success before its release. But now there is enough reasons for him to be worried about it. Firangi, directed by Raajeev Dhingra, has collected only Rs 2.10 crore on its opening day. Trade analysts Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the film’s first day collection.

Firangi, which was marred by the negativity surrounding brand Kapil Sharma after his mid-air brawl with fellow comedian Sunil Grover in March earlier this year, failed to take off the way Sharma’s debut film Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon did.

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon hit the screens in September, 2015 when Kapil Sharma was on the zenith of his popularity. The film was made at a budget of Rs 8.5 crore and earned close to Rs 40 crore at the ticket window.

On the other hand, Firangi is a period film made at a budget of Rs 45 crore and thus the project seems to be in trouble. On top of that, Firangi hasn’t received favourable reviews from the critics and thus it may not register good money despite having a free run at the box office. There isn’t any other big film released with it.

The other film of the week is Arbaaz Khan, Sunny Leone-starrer Tera Intezaar which is struggling to grab even respectable number of eyeballs.