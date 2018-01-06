Karan Johar and his ‘big heart’ will ‘happily, lovingly’ invite Kangana Ranaut on his new show

After inspiring industry-wide introspection with her comments about nepotism on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, star Kangana Ranaut found herself blacklisted from a certain section of the film industry, by her own admittance. Karan has now said that despite being called ‘the flagbearer of nepotism’ on his own show, he would welcome Kangana on his new reality show, India’s Next Superstar.

“I am sure when Star Plus (the channel which will air the show) invites her we will be happy to have her,” he told PTI. “Our heart is big, our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show,” he added.

In the show, Karan will judge contestants along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Actor Priyanka Chopra will be the first guest.

Karan and Rohit will judge 20 contestants of which two will be given an opportunity to work with the filmmakers. The show will air from January 13.

“Our job as a director is to find talent and with this show we are just going to continue doing that. Our aim is to provide new talent to the industry,” Karan said.

Kangana recently appeared in Simran and will next be seen in Manikarnika, playing the Rani of Jhansi. Karan’s last film as director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He is currently producing the ambitious trilogy Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more