Karan Johar and Kajol patch up: Here’s what Ajay Devgn has to say

Reacting to reports that his wife and actor Kajol and filmmaker Karan Johar have patched up, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has said the issue is “very personal” and he refused to talk about it.

In his autobiography Karan had said that his nearly 25-year-long friendship with Kajol ended prior to the release of his and Ajay’s films - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay.

“I don’t have a relationship with Kajol anymore. We’ve had a fallout. Something happened that disturbed me deeply which I will not talk about because it’s something that I like to protect and I feel it would not be fair to her or to me. After two and a half decades, Kajol and I don’t talk at all. We just acknowledge each other, say ‘hello’ and walk past,” Karan wrote in the autobiography titled An Unsuitable Boy.

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz at an event for Baadshaho. (AFP)

“Prior to the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a lot happened. Things were said, crazy accusations were made against me, that I had bribed someone to sabotage the image of her husband’s film. I wouldn’t like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty five years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore. I don’t even want to speak about her husband because it’s inconsequential to my life now. He doesn’t matter to me, he never did. I still don’t want to say anything about her husband because I want to respect the history she and I shared,” the filmmaker further wrote.

However, there were reports that the duo might have buried their hatchet.

When asked about the same, Ajay said, “I have never ever spoken about personal topics and issues. So this is something very personal I really wouldn’t like to talk about it. I’ve maintained this, in general, that I do not speak about personal life.”

Earlier in February this year, a source told Hindustan Times that Ajay had called up Karan to threaten and abuse him when the filmmaker bad-mouthed his wife, Kajol. “He called Karan and abused him on the phone. He told Karan that ‘you can say what you wish about my film but don’t talk about my wife and family,” the source said.

The actor’s next on-screen outing will be Baadshaho which comes after his last year’s release, Shivaay.

Kajol’s latest film, VIP 2 released recently but Ajay has said he is yet to watch the movie as he is occupied with Baadshaho. “I haven’t seen that film yet. I think I’ll watch it once my film releases as I am completely caught up with this. But Kajol and I don’t discuss work, we talk about other things. There is no time for work. When I go home, I completely switch off from my work,” he added.

Baadshaho is scheduled to release on September 1.

