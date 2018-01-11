Karan Johar announced Parineeti Chopra as Kesari’s heroine, then he re-announced it. Here’s why

The internet can be a dark place sometimes and film-maker Karan Johar should know better. Yesterday, the film-maker finally revealed the lead actress of Kesari and it is none other than Parineeti Chopra. But, instead of Parineeti’s picture, Karan shared a picture of Akshay Kumar from the film, which was shared last week, and social media was not forgiving at all.

Soon the internet started trolling the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helmer for sharing the update, without Parineeti’s picture. These are some of the reactions summing up the Internet’s sentiment:

Here is @akshaykumar 's stunning action pic from Ishaqzaade! pic.twitter.com/0sEThUvgAy — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 10, 2018

Akshay kumar biting Dhoni pic.twitter.com/IaQQdFlvHS — KETAN (@ketanpunekarrr) January 10, 2018

Parineeti Chopra is looking stunning in that beard. 😍 pic.twitter.com/I5AEMd6rK3 — 300C Grossers:- Salman= 3 & Rest Of Bollywood= 2. (@_EternalSalman_) January 10, 2018

By seeing the outrage after his initial post, Karan had to re-announce Parineeti’s casting on Twitter by writing, “Ok guys that was meant to be an image of Kesari whilst announcing the lead actress of the film. Clearly Twitter is quick to jump and attack! Apologies!!!!! This is to re announce the wonderfully talented Parineeti Chopra as lead cast of Kesari.”

Ok guys that was meant to be an image of #KESARI whilst announcing the lead actress of the film! Clearly Twitter is quick to Jump and attack! Apologies!!!!! This is to re announce the wonderfully talented @ParineetiChopra as lead cast of #KESARI pic.twitter.com/5IXYjjDcgy — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 10, 2018

Kesari, produced by Karan Johar, is based on “one of the bravest battles found in India, The Battle of Saragarhi”.

The flick is all set to hit the theatres in Holi 2019.