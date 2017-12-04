 Karan Johar apologises for item numbers and stalking in his films: Will never do it again | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Karan Johar apologises for item numbers and stalking in his films: Will never do it again

While none of Karan Johar’s directorial ventures have item songs, they have had a fair share of stalking in the name of wooing the heroine.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2017 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Filmmaker Karan Johar has apologised for item numbers and stalking in his films and claimed he will never do it again.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has apologised for item numbers and stalking in his films and claimed he will never do it again.(IANS)

Filmmaker Karan Johar has slammed stalking and item numbers, including the ones that have appeared in his films. While none of his directorial ventures have item songs, they have had a fair share of stalking in the name of wooing the heroine.

Speaking in an interview with the women’s platform SheThePeople.TV, the filmmaker said, “The moment you put a woman in the centre and a thousand men looking at her lustingly, it’s setting the wrong example. As a filmmaker I have made those mistakes and I will never do it again.”

Talking about stalking in Indian cinema, Karan said, “When you show a man chasing a woman, it seems like it all so passionate in love but it could amount to stalking. When you show a man being abusive to a woman you think he is being angry but no, he is being wrong. Things you show on celluloid sometimes set a template. So we as filmmakers need to be very responsible. Sometimes you don’t realise the things you write or project but you don’t know that they will actually impact society.”

Watch the entire interview here

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is set to present Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor along side Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter in the Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat, Dhadak.

