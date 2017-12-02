Karan Johar begins shoot for Bombay Talkies 2
The movie is a sequel to Bombay Talkies released in 2013, which consisted of four short films directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Johar.bollywood Updated: Dec 02, 2017 18:56 IST
Asian News International
Finally, Karan Johar has kick-started the shooting of Bombay Talkies 2.
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director took to his Twitter handle to announce the news with a picture of a clapboard.
He captioned it as, “#bombaytalkies2 begins! @vickykaushal09 @Advani_Kiara @NehaDhupia @RonnieScrewvala @ashidua_fue.”
