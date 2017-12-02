 Karan Johar begins shoot for Bombay Talkies 2 | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Karan Johar begins shoot for Bombay Talkies 2

bollywood Updated: Dec 02, 2017 18:56 IST
Karan Johar is one of the four directors of Bombay Talkies 2.
Karan Johar is one of the four directors of Bombay Talkies 2.(AP)

Finally, Karan Johar has kick-started the shooting of Bombay Talkies 2.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director took to his Twitter handle to announce the news with a picture of a clapboard.

He captioned it as, “#bombaytalkies2 begins! @vickykaushal09 @Advani_Kiara @NehaDhupia @RonnieScrewvala @ashidua_fue.”

The movie is a sequel to Bombay Talkies released in 2013, which consisted of four short films directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Johar.

