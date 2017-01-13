Karan Johar is playing dirty, says source close to Ajay Devgn and Kajol

The war of words between filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ajay Devgn has gone to the next level, as excerpts from the former’s book about Devgn’s wife Kajol hit headlines on Thursday. In the excerpts of The Unsuitable Boy, Johar has written about his equation with once good friend Kajol, going sour.

“I don’t have a relationship with Kajol anymore. We’ve had a fallout. Something happened that disturbed me deeply which I will not talk about because it’s something that I like to protect and I feel it would not be fair to her or to me. After two and a half decades, Kajol and I don’t talk at all. We just acknowledge each other, say ‘hello’ and walk past,” read the excerpts.

He goes on to write, “Prior to the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a lot happened. Things were said, crazy accusations were made against me, that I had bribed someone to sabotage the image of her husband’s film. I wouldn’t like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty five years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore. I don’t even want to speak about her husband because it’s inconsequential to my life now. He doesn’t matter to me, he never did. I still don’t want to say anything about her husband because I want to respect the history she and I shared.”

While both Devgn and Kajol have refrained from commenting, a source close to Devgn hit back. “Karan is doing this just to sell his book. The whole industry knows that Karan bitches people behind their back. Even Shah Rukh Khan was upset with Karan because of his comments against Priyanka Chopra. Two years ago at a party, Karan indulged in really loose talk about Kajol in front of an A-list actor. That actor, in turn, told Ajay Devgn about it. Ajay even asked that actor why, despite being Karan’s friend, is he telling him about it. The actor said that if Karan could badmouth Kajol in front of him, he could also gossip about him someday. Ajay was obviously furious - any man would be if his wife was talked about in such light. So he called Karan and abused him on the phone. He told Karan that ‘you can say what you wish about my film but don’t talk about my wife and family.’”

Sources close to Ajay Devgn and Kajol have revealed that it was Karan Johar’s loose talk about Kajol which ruined their relationship with the filmmaker. (Yogen Shah)

The source, choosing to remain anonymous, adds, “This issue is two years old. Much before the clash between Karan’s film (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) and Ajay’s film (Shivaay) happened. The fact that it is being discussed now, and so is Karan’s sexual orientation, is clearly to remain in news to sell his book. He can do whatever he wishes, but he can’t make a villain out of Ajay Devgn in that process. This is just playing dirty.”

Our request to Karan Johar for a comment remained unanswered.