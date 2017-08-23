Karan Johar is the first guest on Shah Rukh Khan’s Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch. See pics

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan shot the first episode of TED Talks Hindi late Tuesday and guess who was the first guest? Filmmaker Karan Johar is the first guest on the show and we are not surprised at all.

Karan posted a picture on Instagram post where he looked dapper in a black suit and captioned it, “TED TALK thank you @iamsrk for always being so amazing! @starplus styled by @nikitajaisinghani @gucci and shoes by @prada.”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director will soon be seen sharing stage with best friend and the King of Bollywood on the latter’s upcoming TV show, Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch. The show, that will be aired on Star Plus, will reportedly have 14 episodes and will feature speakers from different parts of the world. It is likely to be telecast in September. AR Rahman will be among those featured on the show.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal star has been part of the international version and now he will be hosting the Indian version of the same. TED Talks - Nayi Soch will follow the signature TED format of prominent speakers voicing their opinions in an 18-minute or less monologue in front of a live audience.

