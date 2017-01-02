Karan Johar knows exactly when Aryan Khan might make his Bollywood debut

Aryan Khan’s Bollywood debut will have to wait for at least 4 years, according to Karan Johar.

Johar cleared the air on the rumours surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest and his much-awaited debut in the Hindi film industry. In an interview with Bombay Times, Johar said that Aryan will be away studying in Los Angeles for the next 4 years, and to not expect him to make his film debut before he returns.

“Aryan is my godchild. Currently, he is in Los Angeles and he has four years of university ahead of him. When he comes back, he is going to decide if he wants to be in the movies. And if he does, of course, I will be a big part of it as a director or just as a guiding support. For me, Aryan being launched is like my son being launched. I will be this hyper relative breathing down his neck,” he said.

“I have held Aryan in my arms when he was six months old, and walked around the streets of London. Now he is a grownup, good looking boy with six packs and all set to face the world. I feel so proud. Of course, I track him all the time. When I see any images of him online, he gets messages from me in the middle of the night. I ask him, ‘What are you doing, who is this person with you in the frame?’ I feel like a possessive parent who wants to know exactly what he is up to,” he continued.

Karan Johar launched star kids Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in his film Student of the Year, and it was rumoured that he would launch Aryan opposite Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara in a film.

In a December 2015 interview with HT, the director had said that “I am going to maintain my youth quotient only because I want to launch Aryan. No one else can launch Aryan but me.”

