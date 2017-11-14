Karan Johar on mending bonds with Kajol: She has and will always be more than special

Filmmaker Karan Johar declined to elaborate on his renewed friendship with Kajol but said the actor will “always remain special” to him.

In his autobiography, the director had said that his nearly 25-year-long bond with Kajol ended prior to the release of his and her husband actor Ajay Devgn’s movies - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay.

Karan had said that Ajay said some “nasty” things to him before the release of their films and vowed to cut all ties with his long-time friend and collaborator. The two, however, have started to bond again.

Excited to have formally launched my first time ever on RADIO!!! #callingKaran on @IshqFM ...your one stop advice shop for relationships and matters of the heart! I am your new BFF on Radio! pic.twitter.com/0qp6UuUc9F — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2017

When asked how it feels to have his best friend back, Karan told reporters, “This platform isn’t about my personal life. But Kajol is, has always been and will always remain more than special to me, for the time to come. Always.”

The director was speaking at the launch of his radio show, Calling Karan for Ishq 104.8 FM.

Karan was also asked for his opinion on the ongoing “Padmavati” row, but the director limited his comments to the new project.

“The reason why I am not commenting on anything else but this (the show) is that things invariably sometimes seem out of context. When I am at World Economic Forum, we talk about socio-political issues. We do debates surounding our country there.

“This show is about love, relationships, emotions and lust. To talk about such serious, heavy-weight thought- provoking issues, I feel is not the platform,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more