Karan Johar opens up about his ‘unabashed love’ for Shah Rukh Khan

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently poured out his heart while talking about his ‘deep love’ for Bollywood’s romance king, Shah Rukh Khan, saying that their relationship will be forever.

Speaking at the launch of his much talked about biography An Unsuitable Boy, KJo said, “There are ups and downs with various relationships but with SRK, there is deep love. There is no other way of communicating the respect and love I have for him.”

“Ours will be a relationship that will be forever because my love for him and his family has only grown in the past two decades. I think we were just meant to meet in this world,” he added.

Reflecting upon his spat with the 51-year-old when he ‘made a film without him’, the ‘Koffee With Karan’ host said, “We could have our down days but we can never forget the unabashed love and respect we have for each other which has not diminished, no matter what.”

KJo also gave intimate details of his first meeting with King Khan as he said, “It is because of my father, late Yash Johar that we have this connect. I met SRK when he took me to sign him for ‘Duplicate’. I had never met somebody who was a young movie star, so loved at that time but was so conversational and real. The fact that he respected my father so much and showed it, meant the world to me. I fell in love with Shah Rukh Khan then.”

