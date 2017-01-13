Karan Johar reveals Kajol ‘can never come back’ to his life in new book. Read here

Once the best of friends, director Karan Johar and actor Kajol’s fall-out made headlines a few years ago. In October last year, when Karan’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed with Ajay Devgn’s (actor and Kajol’s husband) Shivaay, the latter finally confirmed that things are indeed not ‘warm’ between the two.

Now, Karan has written his side of the story in his new book, The Unsuitable Boy. ‘The problem was actually never between her and me. It was between her husband and me, something which only she knows about, he knows about, and I know about. I want to keep it at that. I don’t really want to say what transpired. But I did feel that she needed to apologize for something she didn’t do.’

(The book cover for The Unsuitable Boy)

Karan goes on to talk about the clash between Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay. ‘Prior to the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, there’s a lot that happened. Things were said, crazy accusations were made against me, that I had bribed someone to sabotage her husband’s film. I can’t even say that I was hurt or pained by it. I just wanted to blank it out. When she reacted to the whole situation, and put out a tweet saying, ‘Shocked!’ that’s when I knew it was completely over for me. The tweet validated the insanity, that she could believe I would bribe someone. I felt that’s it. It’s over. And she can never come back to my life. I don’t think she wants to either.’

Talking about their mutual friends, Karan adds: ‘It hurts me that she’s still close to people I am really close to, like Manish and Niranjan. Somehow I wish she wasn’t. When they talk about her, it angers me. I know it is not fair for me to impose my feelings on them, but it bothers me.’

Ajay had told PTI in October that the relationship between Karan and Kajol was not as warm as before. “I am not friends with him (Karan). Even Kajol’s equation is not as warm as it was. It is a personal issue... not due to any professional thing. It’s a personal hurtful feeling. It has nothing to do with the clash,” he had said.

When asked about the reason, Ajay said, “I would not like to talk about it.”

Kajol’s friendship with Karan, with whom she has worked in multiple projects including hits Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name is Khan and special appearances in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Student of the Year, had gone through a rough patch in 2012.

