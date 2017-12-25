Karan Johar’s Christmas bash: Yash, Roohi eclipse Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt. See pics

Expect any bash thrown by Karan Johar to appear like awards show. On Sunday, the movie mogul hosted a Christmas bash that had who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan arrived together and had heads turning. Aishwarya, dressed in a multi-coloured ensemble, especially had the fashion police nodding in approval.

Held at Johar’s Mumbai residence, the star-studded party also saw other celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar and Malaika Arora Khan, among others in attendance. Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif and Neha Dhupia were also spotted at the gala. While Aamir Khan is busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, his wife Kiran Rao happily celebrated Christmas Eve at KJo’s party.

Aishwarya was snapped inside her car as hubby Abhishek drove it and her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir sat in the front seat .

KJo also shared cute pics of his twins, Yash and Roohi, wishing a Merry Christmas to his fans.

Merry Xmas from me and mine!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 24, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

Despite the presence of all the stars at the party, it was Yash and Roohi who eclipsed the actors.

