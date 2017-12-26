Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi, Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya spread Christmas cheer at Arpita Khan’s party

Even as the glamour industry was abuzz with celeb parties at Karan Johar’s and the grand annual bash thrown by Kapoors, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma too threw a lavish Christmas party over the long weekend and it saw none other than Katrina Kaif making an elegant appearance!

However, this party like any other over the weekend underlined the rise and rise of star kids on social media. For more than the stars themselves, it was photos of their children that got all the eyeballs and attained viral status. So, whether it was Taimur Ali Khan at the Kapoor family bash or cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at Arpita’s bash, the little ones were clicked non stop as they arrived with their parents.

Arpita’s brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also present for the party. Giving Inaaya and Arpita’s son Ahil company at the party were Karan Johar and his twins, Yash and Roohi, Tusshar Kapoor with his son Laksshya was also spotted at the party.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma married in November 2014 in Hyderabad, on the same date as Salman’s parents, scriptwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan, tied the knot. Ayush is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s home production, Loveratri.

The film, which will be Salman Khan Films’ fifth venture, will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Minawala has assisted Ali Abbas Zafar on a few projects. The film’s release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it is expected to hit the screens late 2018.

