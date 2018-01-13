Karan Johar shares another cute picture of Yash and Roohi playing together. See it here

Once cautious of not sharing too much about his children with the world, Karan Johar seems to have had a change of heart. The film director has lately been posting several pictures of his son and daughter, Yash and Roohi. He posted yet another on Saturday, which shows the two playing on a swing.

Sister love!!!!❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jan 12, 2018 at 11:34pm PST

In the pictures, Roohi can be seen adoringly caressing her brother’s head. “Sister love,” Karan captioned the photo. Yash and Roohi recently met the royal baby of Bollywood, Taimur Ali Khan for a play date. His mum also came along and clicked pictures with her friend Karan and their babies. Check out pics:

Taimur and Yash!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:46am PST

Yash and Roohi were born through a surrogate in February 2017. Born prematurely, they spent almost 50 days in the hospital. Karan had taken a long paternity leave to take care of his children.

While Yash is named after Karan’s late dad, Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother’s name, Hiroo. This is not the first picture of the twins which was shared by Karan. After keeping them away from media for months, Karan shared their first picture with his mother in August. “Loves of my life,” he had written.

Speaking about being a parent, Karan had earlier said, “I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it’s even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent.”

He had announce their birth on his social media accounts, writing, “I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines; Roohi and Yash. I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more