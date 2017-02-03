Karan Singh Grover is off to Europe, but where’s Bipasha Basu?

After many speculations, it can now be confirmed that Karan Singh Grover will be back on the small screen. The actor will be donning the hat of a host for a travel show and since this is his second innings on television, he is going all out. Along with the crew, Karan has been finalizing the locations and destinations that the show will be shot on and is off to a recce to Europe.

A source close to him says, “Karan is extremely adventurous and likes visiting new places. He is fond of exploring different holiday destination across the globe and now, he is taking off to Europe. He is an absolute water baby and is looking forward to trying out different adventure sports in Europe. Since the theme of the show is exploring unknown destinations, he will be heading to the lesser known, quieter locales in exotic locations in Europe as part of research. He will also be sampling the cuisine, interacting with locals and trying out other local activities during his stay there.”

Confirming the same, Karan says, “I like exploring different places during my holidays. Even generally, going to a new place really fascinates me. I love to walk around, visit popular local sites and try local food wherever I go. Since the theme of the show is exploring new places, I’m looking forward to it.”