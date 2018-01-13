Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai party at Shah Rukh Khan’s home. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan throws parties at his house quite rarely but when he does, the entire film industry gets invited. Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and more were at the star’s house to celebrate the 50th birthday of his close friend, Kajal Anand on Friday.

Deepika Padukone and her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh were spotted outside Mannat in matching outfits. While Deepika wore a golden-yellow jacket, Ranveer was seen in a yellow tracksuit with doggy bone motifs. Exes Hrthik and Sussanne Khan were also spotted at the party. Other invitees included Alia Bhatt, who arrived to the venue straight from a friend’s wedding function in a sparkly silver dress, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rani Mukerji, Farhan Akhtar and more.

Check out a few pictures from the party:

Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will also reportedly play lead in the Rakesh Sharma biopic, after Aamir Khan left the film. Kareena will be seen in Veere Di Wedding, Ranbir will be seen in Bhramastra with Alia and in the untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic with Sonam Kapoor. Alia also has Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s controversial film, Padmaavat is still awaiting release. Hrithik will be seen in the Super 30’s Anand Kumar’s biopic. Rani Mukerji’s Hichki is scheduled to release on February 23. Aishwarya will be seen in Fanne Khan with Anil Kapoor and the remake of Raat Aur Din.

