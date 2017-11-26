Kareena Kapoor is a goddess as she becomes show-stopper for Manish Malhotra. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to hit it out of the stadium every time she appears in public. From shooting for her first film, Veere Di Wedding, after becoming mother to Taimur Ali Khan – a celeb in his own right, believe it or not – to walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra in Kenya, she always brings her A-game.

On Saturday, Kareena made a whirlwind stop in Nairobi to walk the ramp for her designer friend. She was seen in a nude lehenga. Manish shared a lot of images of the actress on his Instagram account and what translated into an uber-stylish fashion appearance on-stage was a lot of fun off it.

Look at all the images of Kareena walking the ramp for Manish…

Forever my muse the very beautiful #kareenakapoorkhan #magical on the mirror ramp #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld #manishmalhotraxnairobi A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

Everything goes still when she walks on the mirror ramp...#kareenakapoorkhan looking angelic in #manishmalhotra ... #showstopper #fashionshow @manishmalhotra05 @mmalhotraworld #kenya #nairobi #fashionshow A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Nov 25, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

With my absolute favourite the very gorgeous #kareenakapoorkhan #nairobi #kenya #fashionshow @mmalhotraworld A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Nov 24, 2017 at 11:18pm PST

Kareena returned early to Mumbai to be with Taimur, who will be celebrating his first birthday early in December.

Earlier talking about her film Veere Di Wedding, Kareena said that audience should expect a style fest. “It is my wedding in the movie and it will be different. Rhea is going to style me. It will be stylish. And with Sonam - the fashionista in the movie, I surely cannot wear my jeans and t-shirt. Or you never know, I may convince her to come out of her ball gowns and wear jeans and t-shirt. You all should wait and watch,” she said. The film that also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar is set to release on May 18, 2018.