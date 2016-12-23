 Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Taimur reach home, pose for pictures | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 23, 2016-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Taimur reach home, pose for pictures

bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2016 08:34 IST
IANS
IANS
Highlight Story

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor with their newly born baby boy Taimur at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was discharged from the Breach Candy hospital Thursday afternoon, two days after she was blessed with a baby boy. The parents and the newborn, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, have returned to their Bandra residence. The star couple posed for the media after they reached home.

Saif and Kareena pose for the shutterbugs alongwith their newborn. (PTI)

Saif Ali Khan was seen holding the baby when the star couple reached their Bandra residence. The actors waved at the media giving them a glimpse of Taimur.

Papa with Baby Taimur❤

A photo posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorkhanbegum) on

Too much happiness in pictures❤❤ #FamilyGoalsOfTheYear

A photo posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorkhanbegum) on

m

Taimur is Kareena’s first child with Saif, who already has two children, daughter Sara and son Ibrahim, from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<