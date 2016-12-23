Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Taimur reach home, pose for pictures

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was discharged from the Breach Candy hospital Thursday afternoon, two days after she was blessed with a baby boy. The parents and the newborn, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, have returned to their Bandra residence. The star couple posed for the media after they reached home.

Saif and Kareena pose for the shutterbugs alongwith their newborn. (PTI)

Saif Ali Khan was seen holding the baby when the star couple reached their Bandra residence. The actors waved at the media giving them a glimpse of Taimur.

Papa with Baby Taimur❤

Too much happiness in pictures❤❤ #FamilyGoalsOfTheYear

Kareena and Saif taking baby Taimur home!!!!! 😍 ❤

Taimur is Kareena’s first child with Saif, who already has two children, daughter Sara and son Ibrahim, from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

