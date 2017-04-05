Kareena Kapoor Khan asks, ‘How is my baby’s name anyone’s business?’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally broken her silence on all the speculations, and controversies, around the name of her son Taimur. The actor lashed out at critics on Tuesday in an interview to a Mumbai daily, asking why is everybody so obsessed about her son’s name.

In an interview to Bombay Times, the Jab We Met actor said, “How is my baby’s name anyone’s business? All this erupted when I wanted to enjoy every moment of being a mother. Saif and I kept it all aside and savoured our time with Taimur. We cherish every moment we have with him.”

She added, “I will not scream from rooftops about experiencing motherhood or how much I love Taimur. There’s always the pressure of being judged, no matter what you do. It’s about how you deal with it.”

Kareena is currently working on her fitness to join the team of Veere Di Wedding, produced by Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor.