Kareena Kapoor Khan is an absolute diva. See her here in Manish Malhotra bridal series

Kareena Kapoor Khan isn’t doing too many films post motherhood (in fact the only film she is working on is Veere Di Wedding) but that hasn’t stopped her from doing other stuff. Kareena recently did a cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Bride in which she displayed designer Manish Malhotra’s latest bridal wear collection.

This western bridal wear series is a combination of whites, ice blues, and greys with a lot of sheer and shimmer as part of its fabric and embellishments. In the first of the collection, Kareena weaves magic in white. A part of Manish Malhotra Couture, the first dress is a flowing white gown with yards of fabric. A corset-style pattern in sheer with icy blue embellishments is teamed up with a high-waist skirt. Don’t miss the long train attached to her blouse. Kareena wears her hair straight and sports smokey eyes. Dominating the look is her emerald neckpiece.

The second picture is also a gown in white sheer fabric but heavily embroidered. She teams it up with earrings and a finger ring. Missing is a neckpiece but it only adds to her allure.

One more for @bazaarbridein @manishmalhotra05 ❤👌 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:01am PST

The third picture is yet another sheer marvel, only the embellishments this time are metallic and grey. With just earrings and a ring, Kareena lets the dress do the talking.

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Nov 28, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Kareena is busy with Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, who had earlier made Khoobsurat. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from films, the other big focus of Kareena’s life is, of course, her son Taimur Ali Khan, who will turn one on December 1. The actor has clarified that his birthday will not be a media event as the family intends to celebrate the day in Pataudi, the ancestral home of husband Saif Ali Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more