Kareena Kapoor Khan on Vogue cover: Actor, model and mother - the roles she plays. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, is currently in Europe to welcome 2018. However, the actor did find time to post two pictures from a cover photoshoot she did for Vogue India for its January 2018 issue. Looking at the photos, we wonder, where has all her post-partum chubbiness gone? Yet, nowhere in sight is the ‘size-zero’ look either. What one sees is a tremendously fit body with a beautiful glow.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote: “therealkareenakapoorJanuary cover of @vogueindia thank you @anaitashroffadajania @divyajagwani for a lovely shoot...makeup by @mickeycontractor and hair by @georgiougabriel photography by @errikosandreouphoto ??? @poonamdamania.”

Diva that she is, Kareena is all chic and style in these pictures. Both the pictures have been taken close to water bodies, one by the beach and another by the poolside, perhaps overlooking the sea (as we see a lot many coconut trees in the background). In the picture by the beach, Kareena wears a shimmery gold dress. It’s rather minimal but we notice how toned (and healthy) her body looks.

In the second picture, she strikes a pose in a brown and cream maxi dress. Kareena teams it up with a black hat and silver-coloured stiletto heels.

After her pregnancy, the only film she signed up so for was Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. She has reportedly completed shooting for the film.

After her pregnancy, the only film she signed up so for was Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. She has reportedly completed shooting for the film.

Her son Taimur Ali Khan is certainly a star in the making as he has been in news since his birth, being photographed all along. The little celeb recently celebrated his first birthday at dad Saif’s ancestral home at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana with just his immediate family for company. It included his cousins Samaira and Kiaan, aunt Karisma, grandmothers - Sharmila Tagore and Babita - and maternal grandfather Randhir Kapoor.

