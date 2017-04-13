Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans run a #Poutlikebebo contest in tribute

Kareena Kapoor Khan is famous for her pout, and has been instrumental in popularising the pout in the industry. In fact, her fans love her pout so much, they have started a contest called #Poutlikebebo on social media to find the best looking pout.

A source says, “Kareena’s fans post regularly about her and publish details about the events, brands and projects that she is associated with. They are quite active on the digital medium even though the actor doesn’t have an account on social media.

Now, her fans clubs are going to run a #Poutlikebebo contest on various platforms. Basically, they would be uploading selfies of themselves pouting on these fan clubs,” says a source.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has the maximum fan clubs on social media. (HT Photo)

Apparently, one of the admins of these fan clubs has also reached out to Kareena’s team to ask the actor to help them shortlist the best candidates and select the winners. It seems Kareena consider announcing the winner and meet and clicking pictures with them. The actor will begin shooting for her next movie, Veere Di Wedding, next month.

Kareena couldn’t be reached for a comment.

The actor will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding, that co-stars Sonam Kapoor, and will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.