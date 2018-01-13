 Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding postponed to June 1 | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding postponed to June 1

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania’s Veere Di Wedding has been postponed by two weeks.

bollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2018 20:21 IST
Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania on the poster for Veere Di Wedding.
The makers of upcoming female buddy comedy film Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, have decided to push the release date.

The movie, which was earlier supposed to release on May 18, will now hit the theatres on June 1.

There has been massive anticipation surrounding the film ever since its announcement, as two power producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor came together to present a fun ride that explores the spirit of the modern day Indian woman.

Ekta Kapoor said, “This is definitely going to be a wedding to remember. We are happy to announce that Veere Di Wedding will release on the 1st June 2018.”

Rhea Kapoor, “ We are hoping that Veere Di Wedding will usher in a new phase in the Hindi film industry. Nothing like this has been attempted before and we hope it’s a fun ride for the audience.”

The movie is directed by Shashank Ghosh and written by Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra.

