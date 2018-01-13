Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding postponed to June 1

The makers of upcoming female buddy comedy film Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, have decided to push the release date.

The movie, which was earlier supposed to release on May 18, will now hit the theatres on June 1.

There has been massive anticipation surrounding the film ever since its announcement, as two power producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor came together to present a fun ride that explores the spirit of the modern day Indian woman.

A wedding to remember and a date that's unforgettable!

Block your calendars for Veere Di Wedding on 1st June 2018. RSVP nowww! :) https://t.co/SfncHujVJm — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 12, 2018

Ekta Kapoor said, “This is definitely going to be a wedding to remember. We are happy to announce that Veere Di Wedding will release on the 1st June 2018.”

Rhea Kapoor, “ We are hoping that Veere Di Wedding will usher in a new phase in the Hindi film industry. Nothing like this has been attempted before and we hope it’s a fun ride for the audience.”

The movie is directed by Shashank Ghosh and written by Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra.

