Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out with girl friends post Taimur’s birth. See pics

Just weeks after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor stepped out in style with her friends.

Recently, the 36-year-old was spotted looking smoking hot, accompanied by her girl gang - sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora.

Donning a stylish maroon outfit teamed with a peppy lip colour, sunglasses and white sneakers, Bebo looked as sexy as ever.

Sister Karisma took to her Instagram account to share a snap of the girl squad and wrote alongside, “Girls about town #girlsquad##lunching#friendshipgoals @amuaroraofficial @malaikaarorakhanofficial #newmommy”

