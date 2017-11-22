Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan can’t stop laughing as he sees himself in a mirror. See pics
Taimur Ali Khan was spotted admiring himself in the car windshield next to him even as his mom, Kareena Kapoor, happily posed for the shutterbugs.bollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2017 12:25 IST
One of the cutest Bollywood star kids, Taimur Ali Khan was recently spotted with his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and the tiny tot could not stop giggling as he spotted himself in the windshield of a car. As Kareena posed for shutterbugs, it was the laughing Taimur who was getting all the attention. And now, the photos are warming the hearts of Taimur fans (trust us, they exist!).
Dressed in a white sweater and blue dungarees, Taimur looked adorable as always. Kareena looked her bubbly self in a red check shirt.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son, Taimur will turn 1 on December 20. Speaking to Pinkvilla, aunt Karisma Kapoor had earlier said, “Yes, Taimur’s birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration.”
Speaking about all the attention Taimur gets, grandpa Randhir Kapoor had earlier told Hindustan Times, “We all love Taimur so much and we are very being cautious that he doesn’t get spoiled by all the attention that he’s getting (from the media).”
Kareena is currently working on Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding . The film is Kareena’s first movie after she became a mother and also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.
