Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur outshines stars at Soha Ali Khan’s baby shower. See pics

Imagine a party being attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and many other celebs from the industry and the focus being on a toddler! That is exactly what happened when Soha Ali Khan had another baby shower, this time for the girls and one handsome boy – Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

In attendance were Kareena and Karisma -- who were twinning, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neha Dhupia and Shikha Talsania among others. Taking to Twitter, Soha posted pictures from the party but the pride of the place went to nephew Taimur. While posting the image where Taimur is looking up to his bua while sitting on the floor with Soha and Kunal Kemmu’s dog Masti, she wrote, “And finally my favourite picture of the day .” We cannot help but agree Soha.

And finally my favourite picture of the day 😍 pic.twitter.com/X6yV6ii49E — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) August 19, 2017

Caught between the Queens of the Fashion Police 👮👑👠 pic.twitter.com/0qQRoye61Z — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) August 19, 2017

Cupcake heaven A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

Thank you all for showering me with so much love #babyshower #babymonsoon A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Taimur is quite a celebrity in his own right. The star kid, not even a year old, gets clicked wherever he goes and the photos often go viral. Other than THE photo, we also saw Kareena and Karisma wearing same jackets at the do. “Soha wrote with the photo, Caught between the Queens of the Fashion Police .”

Soha had earlier had another baby shower where we also saw Kareena and Karisma Kapoor as well as Saif’s children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim. Neither Saif nor Taimur were anywhere to be seen though.

In august company! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IJim3DJQiU — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) August 16, 2017

Shake and shimmy 💃🏻! pic.twitter.com/kWZW3ngc2F — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) August 17, 2017

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married on January 25, 2015 and are expecting their first child. They had announced their pregnancy earlier this year. Confirming the news to Hindustan Times, Kunal had said in a text message, “Yes it’s true... Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year - our first child! :) We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes (sic).”