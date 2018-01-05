Kareena Kapoor’s stretch marks-free bikini bod due to photoshop? Video dismisses Twitter’s claims

Kareena Kapoor Khan lives her life in public glare and proudly so. Over the span of last two years, she spoke about her pregnancy, did photoshoots and happily spoke about freeing pregnancy from cliches associated with it. It was no different when she gave birth to son Taimur. She and husband Saif posed with the baby as they left the hospital. She spoke about losing weight in the same vein and managed to do that within record time.

In such a scenario came her Vogue photoshoot – probably her most glamorous yet.What left Twitter suspicious was Kareena’s taut tummy without any stretch marks in a bikini photo. Soon, vicious trolling began where the star and the magazine were attacked for allegedly airbrushing her images. People on social media asserted that stretch marks should not be photoshopped but should be displayed with pride.

Knowing Kareena, it is hard to say whether the photos have been airbrushed or not. The actor is a fitness freak and has been looking slimmer every time she stepped out in the last few months. In fact, if 2017 had a fashion icon in Bollywood, it was Kareena. She managed to lose weight the healthy way and was ready to shoot for her film, Veere Di Wedding in record time.

While Kareena and the magazine have not addressed the airbrushing charges, the magazine released a behind-the-scenes video on Thursday in which Kareena looks fit without any signs of stretch marks.

Kareena looks glamorous in the video and probably that’s the whole point of the photoshoot. How it was done is really just a moot point.