Kareena Kapoor, Saif accompany son Taimur Ali Khan as he takes baby steps. See pics

Whatever he does is all over the media - be it smiling at the shutterbugs or shedding a tear at the airport. So when Bollywood’s star kid Taimur Ali Khan was clicked taking his first steps, his fans could not contain their excitement.

Spotted outside the annual Christmas party at the Kapoors’, mom Kareena Kapoor and daddy Saif Ali Khan held his hands as Taimur took his first steps. While Kareena looked gorgeous in a denim dress, Saif paired a denim half jacket with a shirt and pair of jeans.

Taimur celebrated his first birthday party at the Pataudi Palace, which is the heritage home of the nawabs of Pataudi. The heritage home is also called Ibrahim Kothi. With 150 rooms, including seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, seven billiards rooms, as well as palatial drawing rooms, and dining rooms, the palace is the perfect venue for any family celebration. Kareena and Saif had made it clear that the birthday party will be only for close family and friends.Kareena, Saif,along with Sharmila Tagore, Babita, Karisma Kapoor and several other family members attended the party.

Taimur had the perfect first birthday with a merry-go-round, toy horses and balloons. He also got to pose atop a toy horse, with mommy Kareena for company.

In another picture shared on social media, Taimur posed with her parents as cake was smudged all over his face.

