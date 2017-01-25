 Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan spotted at Karan Johar’s star-studded terrace party | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan spotted at Karan Johar’s star-studded terrace party

bollywood Updated: Jan 25, 2017 16:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Karan Johar threw a party on Tuesday which was attended by star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan among others.(Instagram/AmrutaArora)

While our terrace parties may be the most low-key get togethers, the same cannot be said about Karan Johar. The Bollywood director threw a party on Tuesday which was attended by star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan among others.

Amruta Arora shared her pictures from the night with sister Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor as well.

Kjo nights !

A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

Kareena wore a satin orange maxi dress with her hair let loose while Malaika was seen in a striped Bardot top.

Kjo terrace nights 👏🏼💃🏼

A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

Xoxo....!!!!

A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

Kareena is currently preparing for her next project with Sonam Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding.

