Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan spotted at Karan Johar’s star-studded terrace party

While our terrace parties may be the most low-key get togethers, the same cannot be said about Karan Johar. The Bollywood director threw a party on Tuesday which was attended by star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan among others.
Read more
Amruta Arora shared her pictures from the night with sister Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor as well.
Kareena wore a satin orange maxi dress with her hair let loose while Malaika was seen in a striped Bardot top.
Kareena is currently preparing for her next project with Sonam Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding.
Follow @htshowbiz for more