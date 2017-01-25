Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan spotted at Karan Johar’s star-studded terrace party

While our terrace parties may be the most low-key get togethers, the same cannot be said about Karan Johar. The Bollywood director threw a party on Tuesday which was attended by star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan among others.

Read more

Amruta Arora shared her pictures from the night with sister Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor as well.

Kjo nights ! A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Kareena wore a satin orange maxi dress with her hair let loose while Malaika was seen in a striped Bardot top.

Kjo terrace nights 👏🏼💃🏼 A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:05am PST

Xoxo....!!!! A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

Kareena is currently preparing for her next project with Sonam Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding.

Follow @htshowbiz for more