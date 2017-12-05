Kareena Kapoor, Saif reach Shashi Kapoor’s residence as Amitabh, Aishwarya pay tributes to actor. See pics

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor died in Mumbai on Monday. He was 79 and had been battling a kidney ailment. As the news came out, Bollywood celebs headed to the family home to pay their condolences to the family. Kapoor’s close friend and co-star of many films, Amitabh Bachchan, was among the first few to reach there with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He acted in blockbusters such as Deewaar and Kabhi Kabhie alongside Kapoor.

The actor’s grandnieces, actors Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, were also seen reaching the residence. Kareena was accompanied by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Earlier, Kapoor’s nephew Randhir Kapoor told PTI, “Yes he has passed away. He had kidney problem since several years. He was on dialysis for several years.” For the past few years, the veteran actor had been in and out of the hospital for treatment of a chronic kidney disease and was on dialysis. He underwent a bypass surgery in 2014.

He was among the first few Bollywood stars who ventured beyond the constraints of mainstream cinema as well as geographical bounds.

Rani Mukerji and Kajol, among others, visited Kapoor’s house Monday night and paid their tributes to the late actor. Shashi Kapoor’s funeral will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Kapoor, a three-time winner of National Film Awards, is survived by his three children. His wife, English actress Jennifer Kendal, died in 1984. He was part of what became known as Bollywood’s first family, alongside two brothers who were also leading men: Raj, who died in 1988, and Shammi who died in 2011.

Kapoor also set up Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre, synonymous with experimental and avant-garde theatre in India. His daughter Sanjana now runs it.

Tributes to Kapoor began to pour in on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind offering condolences on his death and applauding his contribution to cinema.

Kapoor, who made few public appearances, was last seen in 2015 at an event where he received the Dadasaheb Phalke award, India’s highest honour for cinema.

