Kareena Kapoor says son Taimur’s birthday will be a family affair, rules out ‘Bollywood party’

Hard as it is to believe, a baby who is yet to turn one can give serious competition to established stars in terms of popularity in India today. We are talking about Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to turn one this December. Giving an idea of the popularity of her nephew, Soha Ali Khan recently told IANS, “I belong to a family of superstars. My parents achieved the highest level of success in their respective professions. My brother is a very successful actor, my sister-in-law is a superstar. Even Taimur was trending on Twitter even before he opened his eyes.”

Given his popularity, Taimur’s first birthday is going to be an “event”. However, mother Kareena ruled out a big Bollywood bash on the occasion. Speaking to media after her ramp appearance at Manish Malhotra’s show in Nairobi, Kareena said, “Well, it’s going to be a family affair. It’s not going to be a big Bollywood party like how everyone sees it. It’s his first birthday and he should be with his family-- his parents and his grandparents. It’s going to be a small intimate thing.”

It seems the family has taken a serious decision to keep the tiny tot’s first birthday private given how his every move is being charted by paparazzi. Earlier, aunt Karisma Kapoor had also revealed at a media interaction, “Yes, Taimur’s birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration.”

Taimur’s earlier photos with his parents...

#taimur #taimuralikhanpataudi #kareena #kareenakapoor A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanpataudi_) on Nov 26, 2017 at 2:28am PST

Ommmg!! TAIMUR is just...unrealistically handsome! 😍🔥 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanpataudi_) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Saif and Kareena are mindful of the amount of public attention Taimur gets. Saif had said about this earlier, “I’m worried about him in the sense that he has already become a star, and that people love him so much. There’s going to be pressure on him. Bad luck he’ll have to figure out himself.”

