Kareena Kapoor, sis Karisma Kapoor are doing this project together. See pic

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Karisma are spending some quality time together these days: A day after flaunting their perfect bods in similar outfits, the sisters had a brand shoot together.

Karisma posted pictures from the shoot late Monday and captioned it: “Awesome day shooting with the sis #somethingspecial #comingsoon #brandshoot.” The duo is seen wearing similar outfit in different colours.

Awesome day shooting with the sis 🙌🏼💜#somethingspecial#comingsoon🔛🔜#brandshoot A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

She also shared a boomerang video where the sisters are hugging. “Fun day at work #sistersforever #loveyou,” she wrote along with the post.

Fun day at work 💕#sistersforever👭#loveyou A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Earlier this weekend, Karisma shared pictures of Kareena as she was on her way for the look test for Veere Di Wedding. The sisters wore the same dress in the picture.

#twinning🤘🏻#sistergoals#soulsisters#forever❤️in @sincerelyjules A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

#boomaranging❤️📸#sisterfun A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

Kareena is back to work after her pregnancy break and is preparing for her next film, Veere Di Wedding. The film stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. It is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Veere Di Wedding is the story of four girls, the fun and problems they get involved. Internet series star Sumeet Vyas (of Roommates fame) is likely to star opposite Kareena in the film.

After her divorce with Sunjay Kapur, Karisma is seen in brand shoots but she is yet to do a full-fledged film. She is said to be playing a cameo in Judwaa 2.

