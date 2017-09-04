Kareena Kapoor starts shooting for Veere Di Wedding but everyone wants to know where’s Taimur. Watch video

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan reached Delhi this weekend to start the shooting of her comeback film after pregnancy, Veere Di Wedding. Giving fans a glimpse of her star, producer Rhea Kapoor shared a video where Kareena talks about starting shoot for the film. “Hi guys! We are finally here, in the van, getting ready with my famous team - Micky and Pompy. I am very, very excited to finally be on sets. Obviously you know which movie I am talking about,” Kareena says in the video and introduces Rhea.

“She’s talking about Veere Di Wedding. If everyone doesn’t know that then it’s a big disaster. Everyone knows but everyone wants to know where Taimur is... he’s in the hotel.” Kareena then adds, “She’s the producer. Rhea Kapoor. After this film she will be known as the biggest female producer in the country.” The video ends with Kareena saying: “Also, we’re missing Anil Kapoor.”

Starring Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar along side Kareena, the film will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is being co-produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. Sumeet Vyas -- of internet hit Roommates fame -- is likely to star opposite Kareena in the film.

Sonam, too, shared a video from the sets, where she is seen introducing the director to fans.

We're supposed to be learning our lines ! 🙈🤣 #VeereyDiWedding Tag your veerey! ❤️ A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Veere Di Wedding traces the story of four girls and how a wedding changes their life.

Amidst speculation that Taimur may make a guest appearance in Veere Di Wedding, Bollywoodlife quoted Kareena’s spokesperson as saying, “Taimur does not make a guest appearance in Veere Di Wedding and this is purely a figment of someone’s imagination.”

