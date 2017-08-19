Kareena Kapoor twins with sis Karisma, gives look test for Veere Di Wedding. See pics

Kareena Kapoor is a diva and everything, we repeat everything, she does becomes news. Like wearing the same jacket as sister Kareena Kapoor, doing a boomerang video wearing the said jacket and then going to give the look test for her next, Veere Di Wedding. But then, her heading to gym also make for viral photos, so well.

Kareena and Karisma posed together for images where they can be seen dressed identically. Taking to her Instagram account, Karisma wrote, “twinning #sistergoals#soulsisters#forever in@sincerelyjules.” She also posted a boomerang video.

#twinning🤘🏻#sistergoals#soulsisters#forever❤️in @sincerelyjules A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

#boomaranging❤️📸#sisterfun A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

Kareena is back to the grind and it seems the prep on her next, Veere Di Wedding, is very much on. The actor met the producer of her next, Rhea Kapoor, for a look test. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. It was Ekta’s production house, Balaji, which shared a photo from the test. The photo comes as a confirmation that the film is all set to begin soon.

Veeres in the house! Let's get this party started. #VeereDiWedding #looktests #kareenakapoorkhan #SonamKapoor #SwaraBhaskar #ShikhaTalsania A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Kareena has been hard at work to get back in shape after the birth of her son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Veere Di Wedding is the story of four girls who attend Kareena’s wedding. The fun and problems they get involved in becomes the crux of the film that will also see Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in important roles. According to the buzz internet series star Sumeet Vyas will star opposite Kareena in the film.

Kareena had earlier spoken about returning to work after becoming a mother, “I think it is amazing. After having a good day at work, I am waiting to see my son home. It’s quality over quantity. Some can stay at home all day but the idea is to keep the focus going, whatever it is you are doing at the time. If you like what you do at work it’s even better. Acting is my passion and if I go to work, I feel like a more enriched mother.