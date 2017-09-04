 Kareena, Sonam and Swara; Check out these pictures, fresh from the sets of Veere Di Wedding! | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Kareena, Sonam and Swara; Check out these pictures, fresh from the sets of Veere Di Wedding!

The team of Veere Di Wedding has been shooting in the Capital for a week now. Have you been able to spot them?

bollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2017 19:05 IST
Rishabh Suri
Actors Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of their film Veere Di Wedding.

It isn’t a secret anymore that the super-awesome girl gang — actors Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania have been painting the town red. They are here in Delhi, shooting for the upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.

While their whereabouts in the Capital are still under wraps, they have been teasing their fans by sharing pictures from the film’s set. For all you eager souls out there, here’s a compilation of all the pictures that have surfaced on the internet:

Kareena first day of shooting with sonam #VeereDiWedding 😍👌🏻

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on

#continuingthekapoor-talsanialegacy #veerediwedding @shikhatalsania

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on

