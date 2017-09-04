Kareena, Sonam and Swara; Check out these pictures, fresh from the sets of Veere Di Wedding!

It isn’t a secret anymore that the super-awesome girl gang — actors Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania have been painting the town red. They are here in Delhi, shooting for the upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.

While their whereabouts in the Capital are still under wraps, they have been teasing their fans by sharing pictures from the film’s set. For all you eager souls out there, here’s a compilation of all the pictures that have surfaced on the internet:

Kareena first day of shooting with sonam #VeereDiWedding 😍👌🏻 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:11am PDT

#continuingthekapoor-talsanialegacy #veerediwedding @shikhatalsania A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

