Karishma Tanna on Sanjay Dutt biopic: Hopefully, it’ll give me more recognition

Actor Karishma Tanna, who has a guest appearance in the biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, says she can’t thank God enough for the opportunity, especially a project by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. “Ever since the news broke, I’m happy that the focus shifted from my personal life to this,” says Karishma, who was in news for her break-up with actor Upen Patel.

An ex-Bigg Boss (popular reality TV show) contestant, she has done substantial work on television, but Bollywood has always been a struggle. Karishma, who was seen in sex-comedy Grand Masti (2013), says: “Now that I’m finally getting the chance, I’ll make the most of it. Working with Hirani sir is a big thing for me. At least in my resume, I’ll have a mention of his name in my filmography.”

Hoping that teaming up with an ace director like Hirani will help her get more films and bigger roles, the 33-year-old says: “I understand that it is just a guest appearance, but hopefully, it’d give me more recognition in the [film] industry. I’m being positive that something good will come my way after this big project.”

The actor is looking forward to the project as a great learning experience, and is excited to be on the film’s set to observe actor Ranbir Kapoor (who plays Dutt in the film). “I get to see how Ranbir is giving particular shots, and how Hirani sir is directing. I get to pick so many things as an actor. Also, I’m a good observer of people and their mannerisms,” says Karishma, adding that she has been strictly instructed to not divulge anything about her role.

