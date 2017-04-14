Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay ties the knot with Priya Sachdev

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor married Priya Sachdev after dating for five years, reports suggested on Friday.

A Mumbai Mirror report said Sunay, a Delhi-based industrialist, married Priya on Thursday in Delhi. The duo first met in New York, it added.

Priya, Indian-American hotelier Vikram Chatwal’s ex-wife, also took to Twitter to confirm the news.

My girls! Thank you for being there for me on my special day...… https://t.co/QYkZS46h2F — Priya Sachdev (@PriyaSJK) April 13, 2017

The report added the duo supported each other through their divorces and added that the marriage was a quiet affair.

Priya and Sunjay are likely to hold another ceremony in New York, the report said.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

Sunjay and Karisma tied the knot in 2003. Things, however, turned sour soon. Karisma and Sunjay officially divorced in June 2016 with the family court accepting their consent terms agreed by the couple in April. The couple has had a long battle over divorce and custody of their two kids, before they agreed to a consent term before the Apex court in April 2016.

The couple had initially moved a mutual consent divorce petition before the court in 2014. Later the consent was withdrawn after differences cropped up between the two on over financial settlement and custody battle for their kids – a boy and girl. Sunjay filed a fresh petition asking for a judicial separation in December l2015. Karisma, too, also filed a case of harassment against her former husband and his mother.

