Kartik Aaryan on working with Luv Ranjan: Actors would kill for such scripts

No matter how hard you try, it’s tough to separate actor Kartik Aaryan from his infamous relationship monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (PKP) — part 1 and 2. As the actor gears up for his next release — Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety — helmed by the same director, Luv Ranjan, he says there’s no such thing as boredom when you team up with the same director.

“Each time I heard the narration from him [Ranjan], it got me excited for the fact that the script was hilarious and relatable, yet so different. Rarely would you see films where sequels turn out to be bigger and equally good as the first part and PKP 2 was a stamp on it,” says Kartik, who has worked with Ranjan in PKP part 1 and 2 and Akaash Vani.

From the team of #Pyaarkapunchnama2 And @tseries.official Starting our Next🎬 Need your Ashirwad #Muhuratshot #SKTKS @nushratbharucha @mesunnysingh A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Dec 12, 2016 at 3:45am PST

Asked what made him work with the same director, yet again, Kartik says, “The kind of scripts he writes, actors would kill for it. His way of writing is so good that you tend to try something new. I really believe in the kind of vision he has as a director.”

Does boredom seep in after a point of time? The actor says, “No way!” adding, “All of us are working together as a team — a great team, so nothing to feel bored about. [Also] it’s interesting how in each film, you’d see an actor playing different characters in a new situation.”

Kartik says it also becomes easy when the director has immense belief in you and your acting abilities. “Luv has believed in me from day one and I can’t be thankful enough for having met him. We both made our debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama — him as a director and I as an actor. It’s only a blessing that we collaborated again and again with the same mindset and it happens with very few people,” says Kartik, who will once again be paired opposite Nushrat Bharucha in the upcoming film that releases towards end of this year.

