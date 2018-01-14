Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan rehearse with Prabhudeva for Thugs of Hindostan. See pic
Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan clicked a selfie with Prabhudeva while preparing for Thugs of Hindostan.bollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2018 19:02 IST
Asian News International
Looks like Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif are really sweating it out for much-awaited Thugs of Hindostan. Today, the film’s lead actor Katrina shared a picture with Aamir and Prabhudeva as they rehearse for a song for the movie.
The photograph shows Aamir taking a selfie with Katrina and ace choreographer Prabhudeva. The film’s official Twitter handle also shared the first image from the dance rehearsals.
The movie is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and marks the second collaboration of the director with Aamir and Katrina, first being Dhoom 3.
The film brings together the Dangal star and Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screen for the first time.
The film is scheduled to release on November 7.
