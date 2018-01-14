Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan rehearse with Prabhudeva for Thugs of Hindostan. See pic

Looks like Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif are really sweating it out for much-awaited Thugs of Hindostan. Today, the film’s lead actor Katrina shared a picture with Aamir and Prabhudeva as they rehearse for a song for the movie.

The photograph shows Aamir taking a selfie with Katrina and ace choreographer Prabhudeva. The film’s official Twitter handle also shared the first image from the dance rehearsals.

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jan 13, 2018 at 12:46am PST

The movie is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and marks the second collaboration of the director with Aamir and Katrina, first being Dhoom 3.

The film brings together the Dangal star and Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screen for the first time.

The film is scheduled to release on November 7.

Follow @htshowbiz for more