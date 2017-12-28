 Katrina Kaif on Tiger Zinda Hai success: Feels incredible, overwhelming and extremely satisfying | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Dec 28, 2017-Thursday
New Delhi
Katrina Kaif on Tiger Zinda Hai success: Feels incredible, overwhelming and extremely satisfying

Katrina Kaif, who reprised her role as super-spy Zoya opposite Salman Khan’s Tiger in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film, said she is glad the audiences loved the film

bollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2017 13:49 IST
Katrina Kaif reprises her role of a Pakistani spy in Tiger Zinda Hai.
Katrina Kaif is on cloud nine over the record-breaking run of her latest release opposite Salman Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai, calling it an “overwhelming and extremely satisfying” feeling.

The 34-year-old actor, who reprised her role as super-spy Zoya opposite Salman’s Tiger in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film, said she is glad the audiences loved the film. “It feels incredible. When we set out to make ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, we knew that we had a very good script in hand and Ali has done an outstanding job in translating the script to a mind-blowing film that is entertaining audiences of every age-group and across the nation. As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I’m getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying,” Katrina said in a statement.

The sequel to the 2012 movie has raced past 173-crore in five days. Tiger Zinda Hai also went on to record the highest ever three-day weekend of the year, followed by the biggest ever four-day extended holiday weekend.

