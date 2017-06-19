Katrina Kaif on working with Ranbir Kapoor: It’s difficult, will never happen again

Ex-lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif seem to be getting along quite well for the promotion of their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos. The two can be seen posing happily for the shutterbugs and their love-hate jibes at each other have become the hottest gossip. However, they are in no mood to repeat this anytime soon. According to a report in Mid Day, Katrina was asked at a recent event, if she would be teaming up with Ranbir post the Anurag Basu directorial. Answering the question, Katrina ruled out any such possibility in future and called Ranbir a very “trying and testing person.”

“It’s very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured (to me) to not work on a film together. It will never happen again,” Katrina said.

#JaggaAndJughead A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Jagga Jughead Aur Voh @anuragsbasu #JaggaJasoos #RanbirKapoor A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

When Ranbir was asked to comment on the same, he simply refused to utter a word and cited time constraints.

The couple ended their relationship of five years in January 2016. Following this, there were reports of the two not getting along on the sets of the film and this was also speculated to be the reason behind the film’s delay.

After the shoot for Jagga Jasoos was complete, reports also did the rounds that both Katrina and Ranbir won’t be promoting the film together.

As for their future projects, Katrina is shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai alongside Salman Khan, while Ranbir is busy with actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, that is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

