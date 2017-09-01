Katrina Kaif plays gully cricket with Angad Bedi on sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. Watch video

Angad Bedi, who is the son of legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, is currently in Abu Dhabi where he is shooting Tiger Zinda Hai along with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Katrina and Angad often spend their free time on the sets playing cricket. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is being shot on a 50-day-long schedule in Abu Dhabi.

In a Snap story Katrina shared, Angad and other crew members are seen playing cricket with the Bang Bang star. While Katrina can be seen bowling in the video, it is Angad’s turn to bowl a few after the actor. Katrina had captioned the video saying, ‘some really unfortunate bowling’ referring to her cricket skills.

“Katrina has been enjoying playing cricket and learning more about it. Angad, being a cricketer himself, has been playing cricket along with Katrina and others from the sets everyday after wrap up. It’s almost become a ritual for them. Now they in fact plan to play it everyday till the wrap up of the shoot end of this month. Katrina has really grown fond for the game,” a source told Hindustan Times.

A sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai is set to hit theatres in 2018. Both Salman and Katrina desperately need a hit. While Katrina has had a string of flops, Salman’s last venture (Tubelight) proved to be a box office disaster.

