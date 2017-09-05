Kedarnath poster: Can we have faith in Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan without seeing them?

A new poster of Kedarnath, the new film by director Abishek Kapoor, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan, has been released.

The image, posted on social media by the star and director, was released on Tuesday. Filming for the film has just begun, so we don’t get to see either of the stars featured on the poster - it’s mostly a mock-up of various images - but we do get a sense of what the film will be about.

We see mountains, a temple, a statue of Lord Shiva, and in the corner, a man (it’s unclear if he is Sushant’s character) on what appears to be a pilgrimage - at least if the film’s tagline (love is a pilgrimage) were taken as a clue. There is also a silhouette of a man and a woman.

According to early buzz, the film will revolve around the Uttarakhand floods of 2013 and how the human spirit persisted in the face of tragedy. Ekta Kapoor, the co-producer of Kedarnath, had earlier said, “When we heard the story, we knew this was it. It’s Sara’s debut opposite Sushant. That makes it a fresh pair and adds an edge to the project. Kedarnath is an emotional and riveting tale that blends India’s beauty with a love story from the heartland.”

The lead pair visited the Kedarnath temple on the eve of the film’s shooting. Pictures from their visit were shared online.

Kedarnath is a reunion of star and director. Sushant Singh Rajput and Abhishek Kapoor worked together in the actor’s debut film, Kai Po Che! Kedarnath is expected to arrive in theatres in summer 2018.

