Kirron Kher on being away from films: I’ve been busy with my commitment to my constituency

One of the most popular on-screen mothers in Bollywood and among the most loved reality show judges on TV, Kirron Kher has not acted in films for almost three years now. Currently a Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, Kirron says she has “no time” to take up films right now. “I’ve been very, very busy with my commitment to my constituency and to Parliament. So, I don’t really have time to work in films,” she tells us.

Though Kirron has been away from Bollywood and has been involved in politics, she shares that filmmakers do consider her for roles. “I have not only read scripts but said no two films in the last three years. I know one of them Shabana (Azmi) has done. It’s a film called Idgah, which is an adaptation of Premchand’s short story. I was asked to be a part of it but it was taking time away. The makers of the film needed dates at a time when I could not give that,” she says, adding, “So aisi bahut saari cheezen aati rahi hain jinko maine mana kara hai. Scripts bhi aati hain but kuch itna exciting nahi aaya. (I have turned down many such things that keep coming my way. I haven’t been offered an exciting script yet).”

However, Kirron is quick to mention that she has not completely given up the idea of acting in films. “If something substantial comes my way — a very meaty and major role — which I would love to do, then of course one can make time for that. But it should be something really extraordinary at this point for me to say yes to do it,” she asserts.

Besides films, Kirron has also spread her magic on the small screen as a judge for realty show India’s Got Talent. Sharing an innate love for the medium, she says, “In fact, I started with TV before I did films. So for me, they (TV and films) are both different mediums but a part of the same industry and I am equally close to both.”

About judging the show, Kirron says she “truly loves” it. “It requires less time for me to do that —only 21 days spread over four months. So, it’s easier than a film, which demands 25-30 days at a stretch, which takes me away from Parliament and my constituency and that’s difficult to manage. But IGT lets me connect with the people of India —youngsters, participants from remote areas — and I enjoy seeing the wonderful talent from everywhere.”

