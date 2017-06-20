Konkona Sen Sharma: I don’t get recognised when I am being my normal jhalli self

It has been over a decade since actor Konkona Sen Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Mr and Mrs Iyer in 2002, followed by films such as Omkara (2006) Life in a... Metro (2007), Wake up Sid (2009) and many more. Despite giving praiseworthy performances, Konkona says that she isn’t someone who is chased by fans for pictures. The 37-year-old also says that people approach her for pictures when she is dressed up, but most of the time, she can pass by without being noticed. “I don’t get recognised that much. I do sometimes, if I am dressed up. But if I am being my normal jhalli self, then not so much,” she says.

The actor is not fond of taking selfies with her fans either and says that she prefers talking to them rather than just getting clicked with them. “I just don’t like this selfie culture so much. I have been trying to say no. I find it an invasive culture. If I am out for work, then it’s fine. Sometimes I say that I don’t want to do a selfie now, then they ask me to write a note or something,” says Konkona, whose directorial A Death in the Gunj released recently.

A Death in the Gunj had its first screening at Nandan in Kolkata! Releasing in India June 2nd! Feeling fresh despite the heat wearing @kanellehq jewellery by @motifsbysurabhididwania Styled by @who_wore_what_when A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona) on May 29, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

Konkona says she isn’t someone who is fond of being photographed even for professional purposes. “I don’t like to be photographed. I want to blend in and would rather be watching than be looked at. I still don’t do so well with photo shoots. I have heard that many actors don’t like photo shoots. Someone else is giving you clothes and telling you what to do,” says Konkona.

