Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh all set to start shooting for Arjun Patiala. See pics

Despite her films not making huge money, Kriti Sanon always found producers lined up to sign her for their films. And then released Bareilly Ki Barfi which changed Bollywood’s perception towards Sanon. She is now seen as a combination of glamour and talent.

Her Raabta director, Dinesh Vijan, is returning to direction with a new film titled Arjun Patiala and he didn’t have to look beyond Kriti Sanon for his leading lady. The film will feature Diljit Dosanjh opposite her.

Both, Sanon and Dosanjh, posted about the film on their social media counts.

Diljit Dosanjh had an impressive debut in Bollywood with director Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab. He was paired with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film which revolved around the drug menace in Punjab. He went on to do Phillauri with Anushka Sharma.

The release date of Arjun Patiala hasn’t been declared yet, but it’s likely to release by April, next year.